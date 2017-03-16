WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire Thursday

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 1:30 pm
charlie caroli






maurice wrote:
Chris is still there, got his days confused. Empty cans everywhere and at least 6 chicken skeletons

I've heard Chris Hill is having a Ralph Coates hairstyle for the game. :lol:

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 1:46 pm
jeffb






Good luck tonight Leythers.
cadoo wrote:Rugby Union - for when entertainment just isn't your thing.

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 2:05 pm
glow





maurice wrote:
Acton first name on team sheet, and Stewart playing


Unlike some I don’t have an issue with Acton, the only reason I didn’t put him in my team was due to his eye, but he may have fully recovered.
get leigh outta wigan

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 2:54 pm
kirkhall






glow wrote:
Hampshire
Higson
Brown
Crooks
Dawson
Reynolds
Drinkwater

Hock
Higham
Green
Vea
Hansen
Stewart

Pelissier
Tickle
Hoppy
Burr

Sitting this one out Acton and Riddy

Leigh 26 Wire 18
Att 7852
HT drawn 69853 £624


It just shows how we all have different ideas on players and their attributes! Jaimie Acton would be the second forward on my team sheet, after Micky!!

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 2:57 pm
kirkhall






glow wrote:
Unlike some I don’t have an issue with Acton, the only reason I didn’t put him in my team was due to his eye, but he may have fully recovered.


There are some on here who would argue that Jaimie has a problem with another part of his Anatomy, not his eye :lol:

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 3:15 pm
kirkhall






I think the best motivation our players can have is pin Kevin Browns interview( in the Daily Mirror today), on the dressing room door!
Its obvious Brown views us as a two pointer, a probable easy game? Looks like Wire have saved Hill to bring him in for one of their 'easier' games :D
Personally I'd love to beat Tony Smith and my dislike of him, goes back to his Huddersfield Parachute days when Hudds were full time and the rest were Part time, he never gave us the respect we deserved :x
I'm sure Micky wont have forgotten Smith's criticism, when he left them to join us, after giving Wire outstanding service! Smith's smile is one I can do without tonight!

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 3:33 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr






glow wrote:
the only reason I didn’t put him in my team was due to his eye, but he may have fully recovered.


That point was not lost on me glow, He had quite a shiner on Saturday morning and it may be worth taking him and his eye out of the firing line for an extra week's recovery.

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 5:37 pm
Budgiezilla






charlie caroli wrote:
I've heard Chris Hill is having a Ralph Coates hairstyle for the game. :lol:


Naughty Charles...... :lol:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 5:38 pm
reffy






Gareth Hock would be the first name on my pack list.
