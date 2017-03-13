WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire Thursday

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Wire Thursday

 
Post a reply

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:32 pm
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2578
Location: wigan...where else!!
Ste100Centurions wrote:
An open letter ......


Dear Hatty.

Leigh fans would like to invite you to an evening of Rugby League, fun & frivolity in the North Stand.
Singing is 'Compulsory' for all North Stand Faithful while guest may choose to simply be voyeurs or humm along in the appropriate key.

While Wigan RL are universally disliked in sporting terms, we Leigh fans are able to appreciate & applaud Champions, furthermore you will be graciously accepted as our Guest of Honour with the greatest of care being taken to integrate you into society.

RL fans are RL fans & 'all are welcome' ...... apart from Widnes !!!

Upon cessation of the evenings main event you might be struck by one or two things.

We Leigh fans have much more than 'one song' !
Our 'Council House' is a noisy place.

You enjoyed yourself immensely & wonder if you made a 'Massive Mistake' & chose the wrong Club .....

Ok, 3 things.

You will remember the 'local beggar' known only as Frank

Ok 4, 4 things.

Hope you enjoy yourself Hatty.

Class, I applaud you sir :CLAP:
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:49 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2971
#Beleighve

This Video is Hosted on Youtube : Users should see the AUP for allowable uses
Image

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 12:26 am
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1378
Chris Hill is playing FFS !!!

I mean, we all have a lot of love for Hilly, but this is a blow to our chances, they are already choc full of Internationals & potential future Internationals.

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 1:15 am
Zulu01 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 129
Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Chris Hill is playing FFS !!!

I mean, we all have a lot of love for Hilly, but this is a blow to our chances, they are already choc full of Internationals & potential future Internationals.



Believe :D
'aequo pede propera'

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 12:54 pm
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15854
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Just seen Chris on the grass verge outside Morrisons with a full chicken and12 cans of white lightening,said he ain't playing tonight and was going in the NS but in disguise

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 1:07 pm
rob_a User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 3180
Location: Carlisle but always a Leyther
maurice wrote:
Just seen Chris on the grass verge outside Morrisons with a full chicken and12 cans of white lightening,said he ain't playing tonight and was going in the NS but in disguise

Pity the game's tomorrow :lol:
Brad Fitler "If the ref's decision decides your game. You haven't done enough prior."

Referees are like women, they make snap decisions and never reverse them.



[b]Littlerich wrote[/b] Widnes will be glad to get away from Leigh. They've been regularly pumped, roasted and left in the alley-way by the lobbygobblers. Talk about being bitched - what a torrid time they've had. They'll be looking for some A&E rest time for the next three years at least.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: deepuspannus, Evergreen009, maurice, Mookachaka, TV BOY and 254 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,535,8462,12575,8384,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}