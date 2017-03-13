Ste100Centurions wrote:

Dear Hatty.



Leigh fans would like to invite you to an evening of Rugby League, fun & frivolity in the North Stand.

Singing is 'Compulsory' for all North Stand Faithful while guest may choose to simply be voyeurs or humm along in the appropriate key.



While Wigan RL are universally disliked in sporting terms, we Leigh fans are able to appreciate & applaud Champions, furthermore you will be graciously accepted as our Guest of Honour with the greatest of care being taken to integrate you into society .



RL fans are RL fans & 'all are welcome' ...... apart from Widnes !!!



Upon cessation of the evenings main event you might be struck by one or two things.



We Leigh fans have much more than 'one song' !

Our 'Council House' is a noisy place.



You enjoyed yourself immensely & wonder if you made a 'Massive Mistake' & chose the wrong Club .....



Ok, 3 things.



You will remember the 'local beggar' known only as Frank



Ok 4, 4 things.



Hope you enjoy yourself Hatty.