Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:43 pm
GUBRATS
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1029
Win no 3 ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:54 pm
Iggy79
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 30, 2015 7:39 pm
Posts: 640
Best chance we'll have to beat them. Hilly apparently in contention to return.

If our defence is anything near as good as Friday, we have a good chance. Need to be better with ball in hand though

Fingers crossed!

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:07 pm
Paul_Lyon
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 19, 2007 9:09 am
Posts: 1402
Unwise for us to be fooled by their apparent dip in form.
We have a chance to win, but if they get back to the way they played to get to the GF and beat Brisbane, we could get a hammering.

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:15 pm
reffy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 28, 2009 11:17 am
Posts: 3782
Location: Cheshire, it's Lancashire really
I don't think we will get many hammerings, we are becoming more aware of what is required and are certainly more resilient, eliminating the handling errors and silly penalties will make us even harder to beat.

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:17 pm
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5031
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Paul_Lyon wrote:
Unwise for us to be fooled by their apparent dip in form.
We have a chance to win, but if they get back to the way they played to get to the GF and beat Brisbane, we could get a hammering.


Blimey, I'm a glass half empty bloke at the best of times, but can't imagine anyone hammering us at the moment - we look well structured and defensively strong. Not saying I fancy us to win but I reckon we deffo have a sniff, especially if we get a few back
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:43 pm
Vancouver Leyther
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2661
Location: Vancouver, Canada
Leyth win for me on Thursday.
28-16
But we must reduce the ball handling errors and penalties (as mentioned by others already) to do it for sure.
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:15 am
Twitch
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 21, 2003 5:32 pm
Posts: 1666
Location: Leigh
Big game on Thursday for many reasons, best chance for ages of beating Warrington, but more importantly lets put a marker down that the LSV is one really tough ground to visit. Sport is all about confidence and it works both ways, if Leigh go out at home thinking they will win every game that's great but as important is putting doubt in your opposition.
If we can play as well in defence as we did on Friday most teams will find it hard to beat us, plus at home we are building a brilliant intimidating atmosphere on the terrace.

I can remember Steve Ganson telling me refs hated going to Hilton Park as they knew they would get a hard time from the fans who really put them under pressure. That atmosphere is coming back and I love it, this is our house and no one gets an easy ride at the LSV.
Over 50 years of pain,pleasure,frustration,joy,heartache and ecstasy that supporting Leigh has given me but I would not swop it.

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:06 am
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2956
On current form of both teams,yes it should be win number 3. Negativity starting to flow through the Wire ranks v Positivity/confidence flowing through the Centurions.I think Tony Smith would have had this fixture down as a banker a few weeks ago. A few weeks on and Jukes must be the happier of the two.
Image

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:50 am
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1445
Location: In't Tap Room
If we beat Warrington Thursday to secure our third consecutive home SL win , I am pretty sure I will be walking out of LSV with a very wide smile on my face and a very noticable spring in my step.

Users browsing this forum: atomic, glow, Mookachaka, MSNbot Media, SlowCoach, Trust Me and 192 guests

R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


