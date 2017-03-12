Big game on Thursday for many reasons, best chance for ages of beating Warrington, but more importantly lets put a marker down that the LSV is one really tough ground to visit. Sport is all about confidence and it works both ways, if Leigh go out at home thinking they will win every game that's great but as important is putting doubt in your opposition.

If we can play as well in defence as we did on Friday most teams will find it hard to beat us, plus at home we are building a brilliant intimidating atmosphere on the terrace.



I can remember Steve Ganson telling me refs hated going to Hilton Park as they knew they would get a hard time from the fans who really put them under pressure. That atmosphere is coming back and I love it, this is our house and no one gets an easy ride at the LSV.