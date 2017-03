Fair few touchline ones in there as well. Think as fans we take goal kicking for granted.in dobbo and mantellato (pre injury) we've had good kickers .but in league we don't seem to put as much importance on the 2 points we should.think Sinfield and Richards proved just how important the extras are particularly in big games. Ellis has been good all round.the good kicking is a real bonus and so far he has been way better than I expected