Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8678
Quality performance today and saved us at the end. I hope he stays injury free because he is our best second row imo . Fabulous to watch!
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:19 pm
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5725
Any relation to the great Bill Ashurst?
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:19 pm
Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm
Posts: 2793
Last year he was our best second rower too. Very underrated but he is quality.
Top six 2005 - Trinity.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:01 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1211
Yes he was quality today.
I thought it in 2015 when he first came, the only thing was we couldnt keep him fit.
Would have no issues if he became captain.
Think Hadley went well too.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:40 pm
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 1994
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Yes he was quality today.
I thought it in 2015 when he first came, the only thing was we couldnt keep him fit.
Would have no issues if he became captain.
Think Hadley went well too.
Hadley was superb, put himself about, ran hard and ran some good lines.
Not bad for a bloke short on game time, coming into a new team.
