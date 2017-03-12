WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hmmmm

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Keighley Cougars Hmmmm

 
Post a reply

Hmmmm

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:48 pm
Leaguefan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 9706
Location: Cougarville
I thought the elephant in the room had disappeared under the new coach.
Just seen the result and perhaps that was a little premature with Barrow and Toronto up next.
Perhaps only a blip.
regards
and ENJOY your sport

Leaguefan

"The Public wants what the Public gets" - Paul Weller

Re: Hmmmm

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:50 pm
StephanieM User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu May 11, 2006 8:28 pm
Posts: 891
Location: Huddersfield
There is also the possibility that they're a better team than they were expected to be. Hunslet struggled to beat them, has to be said. All the same, not a good result
Soft, soppy Cougars fan

Re: Hmmmm

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:29 pm
BD20Cougar Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:04 pm
Posts: 29
Location: Keighley
We won't be the last northern team to lose to them this year, the expansion teams are catching up with the more established traditional clubs. Just today South Wales only lost by 2 away at York and Oxford gave Workington a close game.
Unfortunately, so called fans who don't follow the league particularly closely will see the name Gloucestershire All Golds and assume we've been beaten by a crap team, which they're definitely not. The days of just being able to turn up and sweep aside these teams are over as we learnt the hard way today.
All this being said, still a very disappointing performance and points dropped against a team we need to be beating if we intend on reaching the play offs come the end of the season.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 666, BD20Cougar, StephanieM and 40 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Keighley Cougars




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,534,4092,41175,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
2-36
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
16-34
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
10-58
HUNSLET  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
6-20
WORKINGTON  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
10-24
TORONTO
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
YORK
26-24
SOUTH WALES  
...Full time
 > Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
SL-R4
WAKEFIELD
24-22
SALFORD
 < 
 > 
...Full time
 < 
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
CELTIC
8-44
DONCASTER  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
DEWSBURY
6-48
HULL KR  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
COVENTY
14-50
BARROW  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
NEWCASTLE
24-22
LONDON  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
ROCHDALE
26-26
OLDHAM  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
BRADFORD
44-22
BATLEY  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
HALIFAX
19-6
LONDON  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
GLOUC
46-22
KEIGHLEY  
...Full time














c}