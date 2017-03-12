We won't be the last northern team to lose to them this year, the expansion teams are catching up with the more established traditional clubs. Just today South Wales only lost by 2 away at York and Oxford gave Workington a close game.

Unfortunately, so called fans who don't follow the league particularly closely will see the name Gloucestershire All Golds and assume we've been beaten by a crap team, which they're definitely not. The days of just being able to turn up and sweep aside these teams are over as we learnt the hard way today.

All this being said, still a very disappointing performance and points dropped against a team we need to be beating if we intend on reaching the play offs come the end of the season.