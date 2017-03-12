Made it midway through the first half, lots of fans turned back, disappointed with the first half penalty count, thought the ref was inconsistent. could have gone either way, I was right where he bounced the ball when it was easier to have passed to the extra man, a draw would have been a fair result

Great to see both clubs moving in the right direction, both teams showed great team spirit, although from the position of 10 points with as many minutes to go we need to learn how to manage a game out.

Disappointed that the game could have not been held up, lots of fans would have carried on if this had been the case, not sure who makes these decisions?



good luck for the rest of the season, now onto the next game against the mighty Cas?