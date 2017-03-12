WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Your support at Wakey

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:25 pm
REDWHITEANDBLUE User avatar
Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3242
Thought you had a good turn out today. I thougyt bothbteams put a good show on and either could have one. I am sure you will be disappointed today as we would had we let you innat the end. Good luck for the rest of thecseason.
Re: Your support at Wakey

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:45 pm
Wildthing User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10944
Location: The City of Wakefield
I echo that, good numbers and great vocal support. All the best for the rest of the season (apart from when we visit)
Re: Your support at Wakey

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:56 pm
Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 501
Did masarla score right at end couldn't see ?

Re: Your support at Wakey

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:02 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2243
Location: Barnsley
Obviously not.

Re: Your support at Wakey

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:14 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4467
Location: Outside your remit
cosmicat wrote:
Did masarla score right at end couldn't see ?


Nah seen replay and he bounces it - close though!
Re: Your support at Wakey

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:24 pm
Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2005 1:13 pm
Posts: 642
Yep, good game chaps - always a tough nut to crack at your place....should have won from the position we got ourselves in but hey-ho. I've been to your gaff enough to know you have to keep playing to get a result so can't really complain.

As for the away following - could have been been more but for the crash on the m62 - plenty had to turn back once the motorway opened again.

Good luck - see you for the return at our place.....let's continue to shake up the eight.....!
Re: Your support at Wakey

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:35 pm
right said father ted User avatar
Joined: Thu Nov 09, 2006 12:50 pm
Posts: 764
Location: White Elephant Shopping Centre, Walkden
I did not make it, joined the M60 at Worsley at 1.30 and traffic at a standstill for over an hour.
I've seen brief highlights, looks like if he had passed the ball at the end we would have scored.

Re: Your support at Wakey

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:40 pm
Salford red all over User avatar
Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2865
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
If you can't defend a ten point lead with a few minutes to go you don't deserve to win, that fr*ggin self destruct button strikes again.
Re: Your support at Wakey

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:48 pm
vastman User avatar
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25530
Location: Poodle Power!
Salford red all over wrote:
If you can't defend a ten point lead with a few minutes to go you don't deserve to win, that fr*ggin self destruct button strikes again.


TBF we did exactly the same - also we failed to capitalise on a 12 man Salford twice - the fact you nearly won was a credit to your team after that.

Think a draw would have been fair though either team getting 2 points was just as fair but glad it was us :PRAY:
Re: Your support at Wakey

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 1:07 pm
Joined: Mon May 21, 2007 5:37 pm
Posts: 662
Made it midway through the first half, lots of fans turned back, disappointed with the first half penalty count, thought the ref was inconsistent. could have gone either way, I was right where he bounced the ball when it was easier to have passed to the extra man, a draw would have been a fair result
Great to see both clubs moving in the right direction, both teams showed great team spirit, although from the position of 10 points with as many minutes to go we need to learn how to manage a game out.
Disappointed that the game could have not been held up, lots of fans would have carried on if this had been the case, not sure who makes these decisions?

good luck for the rest of the season, now onto the next game against the mighty Cas?

