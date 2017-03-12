Pats plastic pitch wrote: From a Widnes fan. We were awful again. Show nothing in attack and it's going to be a long season for ourselves. We miss Brown a lot more than I thought we would. There's no ideas. Credit to your travelling support. Yous are so high on confidence at the minute. As bad as we were, Cas look the real deal this year. We're too light to take you on in the forwards and your back line embarrasses ours. Hope you go on and succeed this year, breathe of fresh air to the competition.

Must be very worrying times for Widnes fans and as a cas supporter been there myself so know what it's like, although I am surprised betts is still coach don't rate him myself imo your finishing positions are too erratic. Selling your Star player is bad enough but so close to season start although as with chase with us it doesn't seem you had any choice although not replacing him is imo an absurd decision although I notice a lot of your fans wondering why.I still feel you need to replace him but who would be available maybe there is someone in oz lower league who while not being good enough for nrl may do a good job over here only time will tell. One good thing you can say about cas other than the obvious is we are showing the rl world it doesn't matter how low you have been (2 relegations and having to sell off our main playing asset cheaply to avoid admin) if you get the right people in place anything can happen.Hope you can turn things round hand start getting wins if other teams continue as they are you may find yourself with another top 8 finish