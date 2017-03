From a Widnes fan. We were awful again. Show nothing in attack and it's going to be a long season for ourselves. We miss Brown a lot more than I thought we would. There's no ideas. Credit to your travelling support. Yous are so high on confidence at the minute. As bad as we were, Cas look the real deal this year. We're too light to take you on in the forwards and your back line embarrasses ours. Hope you go on and succeed this year, breathe of fresh air to the competition.