cas all the way wrote:

Touch wood we will still be performing well over next couple of week and I can gaurantee we will take a huge following. Specially with coach travel for SHs being free on Thursday night games. We took just short of 3k to Widnes and sold over 1000 for Salford away so far.



It would be amazing if we were both top 2 going in to the game. Unbeaten would make it class. Pretty sure you play Hull away the week before us which will be your toughest test.