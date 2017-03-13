I think it will possibly go with hime advantage. You will beat us at your place and we will beat you at ours. Both close games though but lets be honest.... we havent had a real test yet. Need to test ourself against the best and until we play you. We wont really know our full potential.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: cas all the way, CyberPieMan, exiled Warrior, Father Ted, Google Adsense [Bot], jonh, moto748, MOUSE13, NickyKiss, Norris Cole, Orrell Lad, S_Riley, sergeant pepper, Suzy Banyon, TonyM19, Towns88, Trainman, Wigg'n, Ziggy Stardust and 235 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|
c}