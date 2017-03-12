Rogues Gallery wrote: Cas the media dahlings at present, and rightly so as they are playing some great rugby. Scored six tries at Widnes, but so did Huddersfield and Wigan.

We can play razzle dazzle score from everywhere on the pitch, that's been the case for years, pretty much sInce powell took over. The 0 bit is what impressed me. Fair few Cas fans said we were average yesterday , which is fine, you can't be great every week, but to keep a side to nil shows a bit of steel even when the game is wrapped up by half time.The media are going wild with cas so far but we have greater tests to come. I want us to to win the league this year, I believe we can, but our biggest test is Wigan. They have mastered the art of winning when not playing well, winning games by defence and above all, showing up in the big games. I love the way we play but over the last few years I've often been in awe of Wigan in a final mode. April will see the 2 sides meet twice but I have a feeling they will be meeting again in bigger circumstances later on in the season.