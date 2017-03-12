|
Just got back from Widnes to witness Cas hammer them. The scoreline will look brilliant on paper but i can't emphasize enough just how bad Widnes were, especially on the edges. They were ripped apart. Widnes were probably league 1 standard today. Cas are beatable. They throw it around well and it looks good against poor teams but toe to toe i think we see a different result. I am very much looking forward to us playing them because if we are honest we are their acid test. Junior Moors and Michael Shenton were outstanding today. Tom Armstrong had an absolute shocker for Winless. He isn't a SL player, he just isn't. Can't defend and his positional play is abysmal.
Also have to add that the Cas support was superb, in the away end and the HOME end. It was probably about 60%-40% in Widnes' favour but you wouldn't have known it if you could only hear it.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:56 pm
Cas fans have a lot to shout about so far this season so their support isn't really surprising. Widnes are missing Kevin Brown and despite their performance against us are a poor side who are finding it tough this season.
However, as the old saying goes, you can only beat what's in front of you and Cas have nilled their opponents so deserve credit.
I'm looking forward to our game against them, should be a cracker!
Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:23 pm
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Cas fans have a lot to shout about so far this season so their support isn't really surprising. Widnes are missing Kevin Brown and despite their performance against us are a poor side who are finding it tough this season.
However, as the old saying goes, you can only beat what's in front of you and Cas have nilled their opponents so deserve credit.
I'm looking forward to our game against them, should be a cracker!
The way the fixture list has worked out, we play them twice in April, and those two games look like being crackers!
Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:37 pm
We will handle Cas when it matters, no doubt in my mind.
NSW wrote:
We will handle Cas when it matters, no doubt in my mind.
Which part of the mind?.. .The psychic part?
Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:02 am
Cas the media dahlings at present, and rightly so as they are playing some great rugby. Scored six tries at Widnes, but so did Huddersfield and Wigan.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:13 am
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Cas the media dahlings at present, and rightly so as they are playing some great rugby. Scored six tries at Widnes, but so did Huddersfield and Wigan.
They'll especially be Sky's darlings, given that Wiggy's three favourite clubs, Warrington, Saints and Leeds, are currently nowhere to be seen.
But they have earned it too.
I think near enough all neutrals will want them to keep it going this year, as the competition needs shaking up with new names getting to the top and staying there. That said, if the best we can aspire to be is the party-poopers, then so be it. It will be worth it just to see how peeved it would make Wiggy.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:00 pm
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Cas the media dahlings at present, and rightly so as they are playing some great rugby. Scored six tries at Widnes, but so did Huddersfield and Wigan.
We can play razzle dazzle score from everywhere on the pitch, that's been the case for years, pretty much sInce powell took over. The 0 bit is what impressed me. Fair few Cas fans said we were average yesterday , which is fine, you can't be great every week, but to keep a side to nil shows a bit of steel even when the game is wrapped up by half time.
The media are going wild with cas so far but we have greater tests to come. I want us to to win the league this year, I believe we can, but our biggest test is Wigan. They have mastered the art of winning when not playing well, winning games by defence and above all, showing up in the big games. I love the way we play but over the last few years I've often been in awe of Wigan in a final mode. April will see the 2 sides meet twice but I have a feeling they will be meeting again in bigger circumstances later on in the season.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 4:09 pm
Nowt won in April...... Be interesting to see where we all are in October...
