Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 5:53 pm
Cherry_Warrior




Just got back from Widnes to witness Cas hammer them. The scoreline will look brilliant on paper but i can't emphasize enough just how bad Widnes were, especially on the edges. They were ripped apart. Widnes were probably league 1 standard today. Cas are beatable. They throw it around well and it looks good against poor teams but toe to toe i think we see a different result. I am very much looking forward to us playing them because if we are honest we are their acid test. Junior Moors and Michael Shenton were outstanding today. Tom Armstrong had an absolute shocker for Winless. He isn't a SL player, he just isn't. Can't defend and his positional play is abysmal.

Also have to add that the Cas support was superb, in the away end and the HOME end. It was probably about 60%-40% in Widnes' favour but you wouldn't have known it if you could only hear it.

Re: Castleford

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:56 pm
Bigredwarrior




Cas fans have a lot to shout about so far this season so their support isn't really surprising. Widnes are missing Kevin Brown and despite their performance against us are a poor side who are finding it tough this season.
However, as the old saying goes, you can only beat what's in front of you and Cas have nilled their opponents so deserve credit.
I'm looking forward to our game against them, should be a cracker!

Re: Castleford

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:23 pm
Geoff





Bigredwarrior wrote:
Cas fans have a lot to shout about so far this season so their support isn't really surprising. Widnes are missing Kevin Brown and despite their performance against us are a poor side who are finding it tough this season.
However, as the old saying goes, you can only beat what's in front of you and Cas have nilled their opponents so deserve credit.
I'm looking forward to our game against them, should be a cracker!


The way the fixture list has worked out, we play them twice in April, and those two games look like being crackers!

Re: Castleford

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:37 pm
NSW





We will handle Cas when it matters, no doubt in my mind.




Re: Castleford

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 5:30 am
Bigboff




NSW wrote:
We will handle Cas when it matters, no doubt in my mind.


Which part of the mind?.. .The psychic part?

Re: Castleford

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:02 am
Rogues Gallery





Cas the media dahlings at present, and rightly so as they are playing some great rugby. Scored six tries at Widnes, but so did Huddersfield and Wigan.










