Just got back from Widnes to witness Cas hammer them. The scoreline will look brilliant on paper but i can't emphasize enough just how bad Widnes were, especially on the edges. They were ripped apart. Widnes were probably league 1 standard today. Cas are beatable. They throw it around well and it looks good against poor teams but toe to toe i think we see a different result. I am very much looking forward to us playing them because if we are honest we are their acid test. Junior Moors and Michael Shenton were outstanding today. Tom Armstrong had an absolute shocker for Winless. He isn't a SL player, he just isn't. Can't defend and his positional play is abysmal.



Also have to add that the Cas support was superb, in the away end and the HOME end. It was probably about 60%-40% in Widnes' favour but you wouldn't have known it if you could only hear it.