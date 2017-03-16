WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 5

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 5

 
Post a reply

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 5

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 1:59 pm
steve slippery morris User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Aug 27, 2006 4:43 pm
Posts: 530
WAR 6
HFC 18
LEE 8
CAT 6
CAS 16
WIG 22

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 5

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 2:51 pm
deanos rhinos User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jul 03, 2003 12:30 pm
Posts: 425
Location: Leeds
LEI 8
HFC 22
LEE 14
CAT 10
CAS 16
WIG 40

Cheers
Deanos Rhinos

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 5

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 2:53 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3151
WAR 14

I'll add the rest tomorrow if that's ok, no time now. Thanks.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 5

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 3:50 pm
Jamie101 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Nov 04, 2013 10:34 pm
Posts: 694
Location: Back in Leeds :)
War 4
HFC 12
Lee 8
Cat 8
Cas 14
Wig 22

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 5

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 4:01 pm
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5262
LEI 7
HFC 16
LEE 10
CAT 4
CAS 10
WIG 22
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 5

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 4:08 pm

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 6934
Location: Heart and mind at Headingley, body anywhere else in the world
WAR by 12
HFC by 12
LEE by 6
CAT by 12
CAS by 30
WIG by 22
Image

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 5

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:02 pm
Highbury Rhino Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 12, 2003 9:27 pm
Posts: 1552
Location: London
WAR 16
HFC 12
LEE 20
CAT 8
CAS 16
WIG 18
Born a Loiner die a Rhino (but not too soon I hope)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, C O Jones, duke street 10, Emagdnim13, flipper, FoxyRhino, gulfcoast_highwayman, Highbury Rhino, leedsnsouths, Loyal Leeds Fan, Mark Laurie, Maverick Rhino, Norman Stanley Fletcher, RHINO-MARK, Sam Buca II, SmokeyTA, STEVENM1000, taxi4stevesmith, The Dreadnought, The Magic Rat, xparksider and 251 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,536,5012,02575,8464,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
14-12
BRISBANE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}