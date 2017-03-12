This week's results



Week 3

Warrington 16 Wigan 38 - Wigan by 22

Hull FC 24 St Helens 14 - Hull FC by 10

Leeds 46 Catalans 10 - Leeds by 36

Leigh 30 Huddersfield 0 - Leigh by 30

Wakefield 24 Salford 22 - Wakefield by 2

Widnes 0 Castleford 34 - Castleford by 34



This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.



7 Carisma HFC, Rhinos69, Steve Slippery Morris (Predictors of the week)

6 Him, John Boy 13, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos_bish, Rodhutch, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Taxi4stevesmith, WF Rhino, Xykojen

5 Finglas, FoxyRhino, Frosties., Jamie101, Phil Clarke, Southstander.com, ThePrinter

4 Biff Tannen, BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Deanos Rhinos, Ducknumber1, Highbury Rhino, Loiner81, Priestley, Rhino46, Tigertot,

William Eve

3 Dave1612, Old Feller, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino, The Biffs Back

2 Tvoc



Overall table

24 Rodhutch

23 Priestley, Steve Slippery Morris

22 Loiner81, Tad Rhino

20 Rhino-Mark, Steamy, Taxi4stevesmith

19 Biff Tannen, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Rhinos_bish, Southstander.com, WF Rhino, Xykojen

18 Ducknumber1, Old Feller, ThePrinter, Tigertot

17 BRK, Dave1612, Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, FoxyRhino, William Eve

16 Carisma HFC, Phil Clarke, Rhinos69, Sarahgrhino

15 Frosties., Highbury Rhino, Him, Rotherhamrhino

14 Broad Ings Warrior, Rhino46

13 The Biffs Back, Tvoc

9 Cuppabrew

6 FGB

5 Mr. Zucchini Head





If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).



Leigh (LEI) v Warrington (WAR)

Hull FC (HFC) v Widnes (WID)

Leeds (LEE) v Wakefield (WAK)

Catalans (CAT) v St Helens (STH)

Salford (SAL) v Castleford (CAS)

Wigan (WIG) v Huddersfield (HUD)



Good luck