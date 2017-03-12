This week's results
Week 3
Warrington 16 Wigan 38 - Wigan by 22
Hull FC 24 St Helens 14 - Hull FC by 10
Leeds 46 Catalans 10 - Leeds by 36
Leigh 30 Huddersfield 0 - Leigh by 30
Wakefield 24 Salford 22 - Wakefield by 2
Widnes 0 Castleford 34 - Castleford by 34
This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.
7 Carisma HFC, Rhinos69, Steve Slippery Morris (Predictors of the week)
6 Him, John Boy 13, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos_bish, Rodhutch, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Taxi4stevesmith, WF Rhino, Xykojen
5 Finglas, FoxyRhino, Frosties., Jamie101, Phil Clarke, Southstander.com, ThePrinter
4 Biff Tannen, BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Deanos Rhinos, Ducknumber1, Highbury Rhino, Loiner81, Priestley, Rhino46, Tigertot,
William Eve
3 Dave1612, Old Feller, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino, The Biffs Back
2 Tvoc
Overall table
24 Rodhutch
23 Priestley, Steve Slippery Morris
22 Loiner81, Tad Rhino
20 Rhino-Mark, Steamy, Taxi4stevesmith
19 Biff Tannen, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Rhinos_bish, Southstander.com, WF Rhino, Xykojen
18 Ducknumber1, Old Feller, ThePrinter, Tigertot
17 BRK, Dave1612, Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, FoxyRhino, William Eve
16 Carisma HFC, Phil Clarke, Rhinos69, Sarahgrhino
15 Frosties., Highbury Rhino, Him, Rotherhamrhino
14 Broad Ings Warrior, Rhino46
13 The Biffs Back, Tvoc
9 Cuppabrew
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Leigh (LEI) v Warrington (WAR)
Hull FC (HFC) v Widnes (WID)
Leeds (LEE) v Wakefield (WAK)
Catalans (CAT) v St Helens (STH)
Salford (SAL) v Castleford (CAS)
Wigan (WIG) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Good luck
