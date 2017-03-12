WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 5

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 5

 
Post a reply

2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 5

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 5:53 pm
FoxyRhino User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 2859
Location: Leeds
This week's results

Week 3
Warrington 16 Wigan 38 - Wigan by 22
Hull FC 24 St Helens 14 - Hull FC by 10
Leeds 46 Catalans 10 - Leeds by 36
Leigh 30 Huddersfield 0 - Leigh by 30
Wakefield 24 Salford 22 - Wakefield by 2
Widnes 0 Castleford 34 - Castleford by 34

This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.

7 Carisma HFC, Rhinos69, Steve Slippery Morris (Predictors of the week)
6 Him, John Boy 13, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos_bish, Rodhutch, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Taxi4stevesmith, WF Rhino, Xykojen
5 Finglas, FoxyRhino, Frosties., Jamie101, Phil Clarke, Southstander.com, ThePrinter
4 Biff Tannen, BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Deanos Rhinos, Ducknumber1, Highbury Rhino, Loiner81, Priestley, Rhino46, Tigertot,
William Eve
3 Dave1612, Old Feller, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino, The Biffs Back
2 Tvoc

Overall table
24 Rodhutch
23 Priestley, Steve Slippery Morris
22 Loiner81, Tad Rhino
20 Rhino-Mark, Steamy, Taxi4stevesmith
19 Biff Tannen, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Rhinos_bish, Southstander.com, WF Rhino, Xykojen
18 Ducknumber1, Old Feller, ThePrinter, Tigertot
17 BRK, Dave1612, Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, FoxyRhino, William Eve
16 Carisma HFC, Phil Clarke, Rhinos69, Sarahgrhino
15 Frosties., Highbury Rhino, Him, Rotherhamrhino
14 Broad Ings Warrior, Rhino46
13 The Biffs Back, Tvoc
9 Cuppabrew
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head


If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

Leigh (LEI) v Warrington (WAR)
Hull FC (HFC) v Widnes (WID)
Leeds (LEE) v Wakefield (WAK)
Catalans (CAT) v St Helens (STH)
Salford (SAL) v Castleford (CAS)
Wigan (WIG) v Huddersfield (HUD)

Good luck

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 5

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 5:57 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4851
WAR by 10
HFC by 18
LEE by 12
STS by 6
CAS by 14
WIG by 24

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 5

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 5:58 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9545
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
LEI - 8
HFC - 18
LEE - 14
CAT - 10
CAS - 12
WIG - 34
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 5

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:55 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19722
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
WAR 14
HFC 20
LEE 8
CAT 10
CAS 16
WIG 24

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 5

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:10 pm
tvoc User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22099
WAR 14
HFC 14
LEE 8
STH 8
CAS 8
WIG 36

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 5

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:12 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 692
LEI 8
HFC 12
LEE 14
CAT 10
CAS 22
WIG 28
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, cheekydiddles, Clearwing, craigizzard, ducknumber1, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, FoxyRhino, Frosties., Google Adsense [Bot], Joshheff90, leedsnsouths, Mark Laurie, RHINO-MARK, RoscoRhino, rugbyleague88, TOMCAT, WF Rhino and 336 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,534,3852,46975,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
2-36
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
16-34
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
10-58
HUNSLET  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
6-20
WORKINGTON  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
10-24
TORONTO
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
YORK
26-24
SOUTH WALES  
...Full time
 > Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
SL-R4
WAKEFIELD
24-22
SALFORD
 < 
 > 
...Full time
 < 
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
CELTIC
8-44
DONCASTER  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
DEWSBURY
6-48
HULL KR  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
COVENTY
14-50
BARROW  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
NEWCASTLE
24-22
LONDON  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
ROCHDALE
26-26
OLDHAM  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
BRADFORD
44-22
BATLEY  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
HALIFAX
19-6
LONDON  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
GLOUC
46-22
KEIGHLEY  
...Full time














c}