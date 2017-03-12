WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Genuine question

Hull KR Genuine question

 
Post a reply

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:28 pm
Goose. You're right about Moss but wrong about Heffernan. Both class players with Moss slowly developing his wing skills. Heffernan is a good finisher and noticeably backed off a mid air tackle last week against Sheffield. Both pacey and good in defence.

In my opinion, Moss will benefit from being outside of Heffernan as he will pass to him, whereas Minns is altogether more selfish in possession. Dewsbury not a wingers ground as too narrow.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Re: Genuine question

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 11:01 pm
I'm more than prepared and happy to be wrong about Heffernan, I think I can remember last weeks pull up, North end of the East, East end of the North. I was about to go spare.

Crown Flatt is a dog of a ground to play at, bettered only by my own personal Hell, Post Office Road.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Re: Genuine question

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:11 am
SirStan wrote:
His passport is irrelevant as he is non-fed trained. However his dispensation following the Bulls liquidation is very important. His form thus far is disappointing, but it would be worse if he was occupying a quota spot.


I agree, I've been underwhelmed with Moss so far, whether its the big wraps the bulls fans were giving him that inflated expectations or not I'm not sure but he has flattered to deceive so far. Maybe he's just not a winger but I can't see him getting a go at full back either.

Heffernan is getting better, I think there is a player in there that will get better.

I'm struggling generally to see where we are at the moment, are we really good or is the opposition just that bad? I'd have expected us to be challenged a bit more by now but our biggest challenge games have been more down to us not using our heads and lettiing teams back in (Rochdale & London) rather than anything they have done. We are currently just walking though this division and my worry is that once we come up against anything half decent we could come a cropper.

Jury's out in a lot of areas but guess we'll see more improvement as weeks go on. i agree we could do to get through next week and play Huddersfield in the next round to see where we are.

Re: Genuine question

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:34 am
At the moment it seems we are to good for this league but not good enough for super league but has people have said time will tell and I hope its in our favour :PRAY:
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Re: Genuine question

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:04 am
At this moment in time Huddersfield and more likely Widnes are who were most likely to be capable of knocking off.... agree we are in danger of becoming complacent, it all depends on recruitment and injuries undoubtably
Quick Reply

Post a reply
   
Return to Hull KR




