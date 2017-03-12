Goose. You're right about Moss but wrong about Heffernan. Both class players with Moss slowly developing his wing skills. Heffernan is a good finisher and noticeably backed off a mid air tackle last week against Sheffield. Both pacey and good in defence.
In my opinion, Moss will benefit from being outside of Heffernan as he will pass to him, whereas Minns is altogether more selfish in possession. Dewsbury not a wingers ground as too narrow.
In my opinion, Moss will benefit from being outside of Heffernan as he will pass to him, whereas Minns is altogether more selfish in possession. Dewsbury not a wingers ground as too narrow.