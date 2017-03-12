SirStan wrote: His passport is irrelevant as he is non-fed trained. However his dispensation following the Bulls liquidation is very important. His form thus far is disappointing, but it would be worse if he was occupying a quota spot.

I agree, I've been underwhelmed with Moss so far, whether its the big wraps the bulls fans were giving him that inflated expectations or not I'm not sure but he has flattered to deceive so far. Maybe he's just not a winger but I can't see him getting a go at full back either.Heffernan is getting better, I think there is a player in there that will get better.I'm struggling generally to see where we are at the moment, are we really good or is the opposition just that bad? I'd have expected us to be challenged a bit more by now but our biggest challenge games have been more down to us not using our heads and lettiing teams back in (Rochdale & London) rather than anything they have done. We are currently just walking though this division and my worry is that once we come up against anything half decent we could come a cropper.Jury's out in a lot of areas but guess we'll see more improvement as weeks go on. i agree we could do to get through next week and play Huddersfield in the next round to see where we are.