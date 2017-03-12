SirStan wrote: His passport is irrelevant as he is non-fed trained. However his dispensation following the Bulls liquidation is very important. His form thus far is disappointing, but it would be worse if he was occupying a quota spot.

I can't quite work out what it is but I see something in Moss. It wouldn't be the first time I've been spectacularly wrong (that kid whose name I now forget who was coming through at centre with Salter immediately springs to mind) but he has that one old adage of the thing you can't coach. Pace.He looks hungry to me, perhaps this is not directed in the correct ways so far, but he looks to me as if he wants it, and I know desire in a persons eyes...I'm just not getting Heffernan at the moment, he has a lot of enthusiasm, but for me it's not always directed in the best areas, he's great at leading a kick chase line but has given away at least three penalties for tackling in the air.At the moment he's a project with prospects who requires serious coaching. He's certainly not "ripping it up".Edit; Spelling.