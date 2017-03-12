Dave K. wrote: Based on what you have seen so far, what positions would you look to recruit for the 8's?

It's a tricky one, and I think Biltonrobin makes a good point about going for experience or giving younger players a chance.Heffernan and Minns are ripping it up at centre in the championship, while Blair and Greenwood have been relatively subdued in the second row. The latter pair might be better able to stand up to the challenges of the 8s though.Prop would be my first priority. after that, I think it is more about getting somebody who can offer something special - whether in terms of quality or leadership - more than their position.Injuries might change things too, as the season progresses.