Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 5:07 pm
Jake the Peg





Is it better in the championship watching a winning side or the previous weekly slog of SL defeats interspersed with the odd win?

I watched a bit of the haven v toronto game earlier and really enjoyed the old fashioned mud bath

Re: Genuine question

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 5:40 pm
fun time frankie





It's nice for a change but wouldn't want it to continue for more than a season
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Genuine question

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 5:52 pm
Mild Rover






From a personal perspective, this is much preferable to 2016. Obviously. That really was 'the odd win interspersed', and I was frustrated that short-term measures seemed to be seen as potentially undermining long-term planning, rather than being a necessary complement to it.

Our second and third worst SL seasons (discounting 2007 which has to judged by very different standards) were 2012 and 2015. The concept of one step forward to take two forward made me nervous and with hindsight 2012 is when we lost momentum, IMO. The run of narrow losses at the end of that season got wearisome, but it could be seen as transitional at the time and we were better in 2013. Both '12 and '15 had highlights - at the etihad in '12 and the cup semi in '15 (ignoring the painful sequel). Overall pretty mediocre, but not complete cack - and at least you could think 'there's always next year'. While we're winning now, full-time rugby is not sustainable outside SL and SL is not really attainable without a full-time team.

Basically it is a nice enough appetiser ahead of highly pressured main course.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Genuine question

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:02 pm
Gallanteer





Jake the Peg wrote:
Is it better in the championship watching a winning side or the previous weekly slog of SL defeats interspersed with the odd win?

I watched a bit of the haven v toronto game earlier and really enjoyed the old fashioned mud bath


Watching a winning side is more satisfying when the opponents actually put up a fight. To be honest, I'd prefer to be in SL and the club have more money.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

Re: Genuine question

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:10 pm
Jake the Peg





Gallanteer wrote:
Watching a winning side is more satisfying when the opponents actually put up a fight. To be honest, I'd prefer to be in SL and the club have more money.

I think the apparent lack of intensity in most of your games will make the transition into the middle 8's more difficult

Re: Genuine question

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:19 pm
barham red





It actually makes you realise the likes of hicks and child aren't too bad. The ref today was so bad he actually made me think he was doing a comedy act.

Re: Genuine question

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:03 pm
SirStan






I'm bored to tears already, the minutes silence was the highlight today.

6 down 17 more to go. I'm sure we will get tougher challenges ahead but we really need a couple of cup games v SL sides so we can see how far off the pace we are/ aren't.

Users browsing this forum: Bal, barham red, Bobster1, ColD, Gallanteer, Hessle rover, moxi1, Pickering Red, rover49, roversmad, Salty mouse, SirStan, unknownlegend, Wizard crane and 171 guests

c}