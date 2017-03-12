From a personal perspective, this is much preferable to 2016. Obviously. That really was 'the odd win interspersed', and I was frustrated that short-term measures seemed to be seen as potentially undermining long-term planning, rather than being a necessary complement to it.



Our second and third worst SL seasons (discounting 2007 which has to judged by very different standards) were 2012 and 2015. The concept of one step forward to take two forward made me nervous and with hindsight 2012 is when we lost momentum, IMO. The run of narrow losses at the end of that season got wearisome, but it could be seen as transitional at the time and we were better in 2013. Both '12 and '15 had highlights - at the etihad in '12 and the cup semi in '15 (ignoring the painful sequel). Overall pretty mediocre, but not complete cack - and at least you could think 'there's always next year'. While we're winning now, full-time rugby is not sustainable outside SL and SL is not really attainable without a full-time team.



Basically it is a nice enough appetiser ahead of highly pressured main course.