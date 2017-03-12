WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mick Adams -RIP

Re: Mick Adams -RIP

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:39 pm
That game was the cruellest defeat I have ever seen. A fair few of that Leeds team were past their sell by date but Holmes and ward and a few others ran their blood to water.

The following Wednesday night Leeds played Widnes at home in the league and Adams landed another bomb on the bar and they scored again. Tony Binder was at full back that night

Good footballer and a sad loss.

Re: Mick Adams -RIP

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:48 pm
It was a different game back then. Part time players, nowhere near the organisation, fitness or defence of today.

It was far less structured so you saw more chancing the arm and throwing it about. Plus contested and random scrums meant you could get the ball back if you knocked on or threw a forward pass. Play the balls were random as well.

Players had more space.

I think it was more entertaining but the modern game is On a different level.

Nobody had heard of an academy

Re: Mick Adams -RIP

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:03 am
Teams had Colts, which was the U19s. It should also be pointed out that the very next year saw the arrival of the Kangaroos, who showed how far behind we were - much further than today.

Re: Mick Adams -RIP

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 6:38 am
I was abroad by 82 so didn't see the game for a few years.
I remember Adams from earlier days. I believe I have his autograph on a 77 CC final programme signed by everyone who played. I'll have to look it out.
Condolences to his friends and family.

As for wingers bottling it, I suspect many of today's crop would too, were they faced with the industrial tackling techniques they'd have faced then.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
