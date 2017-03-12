It was a different game back then. Part time players, nowhere near the organisation, fitness or defence of today.



It was far less structured so you saw more chancing the arm and throwing it about. Plus contested and random scrums meant you could get the ball back if you knocked on or threw a forward pass. Play the balls were random as well.



Players had more space.



I think it was more entertaining but the modern game is On a different level.



Nobody had heard of an academy