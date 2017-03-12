WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mick Adams -RIP

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Mick Adams -RIP

 
Post a reply

Mick Adams -RIP

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 4:43 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4851
Terrorised and traumatised Leeds and their fans throughout the 1980's.

Definitely remembered for THIS GAME.

Re: Mick Adams -RIP

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:02 pm
DoubleAone User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Apr 26, 2004 6:53 pm
Posts: 5847
Location: String o` Beads
Class Player RIP Mick Adams

Re: Mick Adams -RIP

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:41 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4851
Think he emigrated to Australia a while back.

Also spent a couple of seasons at Canterbury in the 70's.

One of the cleaner Widnes contingent of players at the time (there weren't many).

Re: Mick Adams -RIP

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:24 pm
RoscoRhino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:54 pm
Posts: 9
Class footage from that game, way before my time, but the quality of the passing and tackling is top notch

Re: Mick Adams -RIP

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:38 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9543
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Forward pass
Winger chickens out of diving for the corner
Leeds hit an awful drop out
Winger bombs another certain try
After repeated possession near the line they only score off a fluke deflection off the posts

Is this what was so good about the 80's? All the above would be slated in a match played today.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Mick Adams -RIP

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:07 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14993
Location: On the road
At that speed tackling was easier as was passing - although the technique for both was much better in those days
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: Mick Adams -RIP

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:10 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4851
I didn't realise what a key role Kevin Dick played in that defeat.

Re: Mick Adams -RIP

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:31 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8364
Location: Leeds
Condolences to his family. 65 is no age.

Some observations from that footage:

Terrible wing play from Stuart Wright, hard to believe that he was a GB winger. Atkinson was all at sea in defence, but that wasn't exactly uncommon. Alan Smith on the other hand showing how it's done.

The scrums were shocking, I don't think the ball even made it in.

The worst 5 minutes of Devon Dick'scareer?

Some very dodgy PTBs in there, from Gregory especially.

The DHs didn't seem to be able to pass the ball right without turning their back to defence. Myler had a superb pair of hands, though.

Ray French's commentary was ridiculously biased.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: Mick Adams -RIP

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:40 pm
nantwichexile Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Aug 06, 2008 7:57 pm
Posts: 5507
How old was he? Watching the match like I watched it yesterday. Nostalgia I guess, but the game did seem much better those days and unpredictable with 'contested' scrums ..John Holmes, Les Dyl, Dave Heron, Kevin Dick, Neil Hague...all my "heroes". Never won a bloody thing though

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ady the rhino, Biff Tannen, C O Jones, CHEADLE LEYTHER, colly226, GiantJake1988, gulfcoast_highwayman, Highbury Rhino, Loyal Leeds Fan, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, nantwichexile, NSW, steamy, STEVENM1000, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, The Eagle, The Magic Rat, TOMCAT and 306 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,534,2702,80075,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
2-36
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
16-34
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
10-58
HUNSLET  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
6-20
WORKINGTON  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
10-24
TORONTO
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
YORK
26-24
SOUTH WALES  
...Full time
 > Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
SL-R4
WAKEFIELD
24-22
SALFORD
 < 
 > 
...Full time
 < 
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
CELTIC
8-44
DONCASTER  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
DEWSBURY
6-48
HULL KR  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
COVENTY
14-50
BARROW  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
NEWCASTLE
24-22
LONDON  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
ROCHDALE
26-26
OLDHAM  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
BRADFORD
44-22
BATLEY  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
HALIFAX
19-6
LONDON  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
GLOUC
46-22
KEIGHLEY  
...Full time














c}