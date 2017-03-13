Trinity1315 wrote: One thing for certain, he will learn it - whatever his shortfalls are! The lad is class - still young and the best full back prospect we've had at BV for donkeys years.

Saw a Sky interview with Grix after the Saints win, and he talked through MCBs try. What came across was that he's not just a good player but that he has a deeper understanding of the game and, importantly,can articulate that knowledge. Max could do a lot worse than watch, listen and wait for his chance. He's already a talent, his turn will come.