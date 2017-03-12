WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Max Jowitt

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:57 pm
BOJ04
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004 11:17 pm
Posts: 331
lynee looks he could be out for a while - do we gave max a run in the centres?-

Re: Max Jowitt

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:11 pm
wotsupcas
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Mar 02, 2014 4:25 pm
Posts: 101
BOJ04 wrote:
lynee looks he could be out for a while - do we gave max a run in the centres?-

No

Re: Max Jowitt

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:38 pm
Redscat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 417
chissitt wrote:
You saw him have 20 odd games last season supposedly, so why the need to ask if they were all good games, some might agree with you but I think that most would agree that at the back end of the season he faded away.
The reason he has not started the season as first choice might have something to do with him rumoured to be injured and the way Grix has started how on earth can the coach drop him. HTH


Not saying they should drop him chisset. He's been persistently very good so far, but thought we should have kept the continuity of Jowitt. He's proved himself and we're supposed to be bringing him on. Thought that when we signed Grix he would have been cover for max this season, but when he got the no.1 shirt it was obvious he was going to be first choice. Would hate to see Jowitt wanting to take his bat home, but if we starve him of games I can see this happening.

Re: Max Jowitt

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 11:52 pm
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4467
Location: Outside your remit
Redscat wrote:
Not saying they should drop him chisset. He's been persistently very good so far, but thought we should have kept the continuity of Jowitt. He's proved himself and we're supposed to be bringing him on. Thought that when we signed Grix he would have been cover for max this season, but when he got the no.1 shirt it was obvious he was going to be first choice. Would hate to see Jowitt wanting to take his bat home, but if we starve him of games I can see this happening.


Grix has been unreal this season, our player of the season so far. Been quality in all the games, not one dropped bomb, loads of good kicks and a try or 2.

I like Jowitt and think he can become a real star, but no way should Grix be dropped.
Re: Max Jowitt

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:51 am
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9034
Location: wakefield
Max will get his chance. He is a very good player that in the long run will be better than Grix (and I really like Grix) but to get there he'll have to study his game and learn from Grix as much as he can.
He's still young and should be managed well enough to keep him happy
Re: Max Jowitt

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:59 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12755
Location: Ossett
I am guessing that Grix utility value will come into play as the season progresses; if there are injuries anywhere in the backline, he can slot in, and Jowitt is a ready made replacement for him at FB.

It's a long season, and Jowitt will surely be managed in such a way that he won't get itchy feet after a few games on the sideline.

Re: Max Jowitt

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:24 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25535
Location: Poodle Power!
Fordy wrote:
Just looked back and it was a 4 year contract that runs till end of next year I believe, so still sounds like bull to me


When did that happen?

Not saying you're wrong but I know Batchelor and Johnstone did but don't recall Max.
Re: Max Jowitt

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:26 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25535
Location: Poodle Power!
Found it, missed that one.

So I agree why would we let him go and why on earth would we let him go for free - sounds like nonsense but who knows.
Re: Max Jowitt

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 7:38 pm
try scorer
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Oct 26, 2012 7:27 pm
Posts: 698
Jowitt showed promise we were struggling at the back, he was good under the high ball which you have to be if your gonna be a fullback, his support play was also pretty good, but positionaly and his tackling left a lot to be desired ,compared to grix hes a lot to learn
c}