Redscat wrote:
Not saying they should drop him chisset. He's been persistently very good so far, but thought we should have kept the continuity of Jowitt. He's proved himself and we're supposed to be bringing him on. Thought that when we signed Grix he would have been cover for max this season, but when he got the no.1 shirt it was obvious he was going to be first choice. Would hate to see Jowitt wanting to take his bat home, but if we starve him of games I can see this happening.
Grix has been unreal this season, our player of the season so far. Been quality in all the games, not one dropped bomb, loads of good kicks and a try or 2.
I like Jowitt and think he can become a real star, but no way should Grix be dropped.
