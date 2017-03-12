|
|
Heard a terrible little rumour from a reliable source that Warrington are after Max on a free transfer. Apparently they've been speaking to his agent. Hope it isn't true, would be a big loss for the club and on a free would really take the mickey.
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 2:50 pm
|
|
It's alright we've got sooper dooper Scott Grix
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 3:02 pm
|
|
He's a decent prospect so wouldn't be surprised. The only thing we have at Trinity is the first team opportunities. Certainly for this and possibly next season that's no longer the case so he might as well go on loan whilst at Wire and get better money.
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 4:03 pm
|
|
Bearing in mind he signed a 5 year contract why would he be available on a free transfer?
Sounds like a load of bull to me.
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 4:10 pm
|
|
Just looked back and it was a 4 year contract that runs till end of next year I believe, so still sounds like bull to me
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 4:11 pm
|
|
Fordy wrote:
Bearing in mind he signed a 5 year contract why would he be available on a free transfer?
Sounds like a load of bull to me.
Exactly my thoughts also.
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 5:35 pm
|
|
Didn't his dad have to kick the same rumour into touch this time last season?
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 5:52 pm
|
|
Willzay wrote:
It's alright we've got sooper dooper Scott Grix
Is that the same Scott Grix that's had 4 sooper dooper games for us
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:57 pm
|
|
OK, so Scott Grix has had 4 good games this season. Didn't Jowitt have 20-odd very good games last season? Why couldn't he have been first choice full back this season?
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:11 pm
|
|
Redscat wrote:
OK, so Scott Grix has had 4 good games this season. Didn't Jowitt have 20-odd very good games last season? Why couldn't he have been first choice full back this season?
Behave - Much as Max was good last year, Grix has been class for us so far and adds another pivot option to our play.
|
