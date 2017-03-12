WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Max Jowitt

Sun Mar 12, 2017 2:37 pm
4foxsake
Heard a terrible little rumour from a reliable source that Warrington are after Max on a free transfer. Apparently they've been speaking to his agent. Hope it isn't true, would be a big loss for the club and on a free would really take the mickey.

Sun Mar 12, 2017 2:50 pm
Willzay
It's alright we've got sooper dooper Scott Grix

Sun Mar 12, 2017 3:02 pm
Khlav Kalash
He's a decent prospect so wouldn't be surprised. The only thing we have at Trinity is the first team opportunities. Certainly for this and possibly next season that's no longer the case so he might as well go on loan whilst at Wire and get better money.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 4:03 pm
Fordy
Bearing in mind he signed a 5 year contract why would he be available on a free transfer?
Sounds like a load of bull to me.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 4:10 pm
Fordy
Just looked back and it was a 4 year contract that runs till end of next year I believe, so still sounds like bull to me
Sun Mar 12, 2017 4:11 pm
KevW60349
Exactly my thoughts also.

Sun Mar 12, 2017 5:35 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Didn't his dad have to kick the same rumour into touch this time last season?
