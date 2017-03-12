WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chalmers Article

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 11:40 am
I thought this was a good insight into the size of the task Chalmers and Lowe took on a few short weeks ago. When you read exactly what they had (or didn't more importantly) in terms of organisation, staff or even basic office equipment, it shows the enormity of what they took on.

As one of those muttering away about a lack of a fans forum to keep us updated, its clear they had much more on their plate to bother about. I am still wary having being let down by people who promised us good intentions, but at least these guys seem grounded and will only do things at their pace come what way. The comments about signings are also encouraging. Good article.

Re: Chalmers Article

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 11:50 am
Where is it?
(and I feel fine)

Re: Chalmers Article

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 11:57 am
debaser wrote:
Where is it?

T & A

c}