It was the proverbial game of 2 halves.

Trinity were all over Salford in the first half and with more composure and with Salford having 2 players binned (seperately) should have had the game won at HT.

However a combination of poor Trinity attacking play and excellent Salford defence, there was only 2 scores in it at the break.

I dont know what was said at HT (by both coaches) bur, Salford lifted their intensity and line speed and were the better team in the second 40.

2 late tries and a touchline conversion from Williams, ultimately won the game for Trinity but, Salford could and should have snatched the win.

Talk about getting your money's worth.