I have zero issues with our pack. ANY pack in super league would be massively worse off if the best prop in the league, and one of the top 3 second rowers in the league were missing - end of!! We have a good pack imo.



As has been said on many many posts - it's obvious where our problem lies, our right hand side - we have had Russell, Johnson, Evans, Livett, Patton or Blythe defending that side this season - and teams have just run through us over there - scoring for fun.



When Ratchford is back, if he plays at full back, Gidley defends that side - if Curry was playing, Hughes would defend that side. That side will be 100% more organised just by having Ratchford back, and Gidley telling his 2nd row, centre and winger where to be and who to target. OK, it won't solve the problem of the winger and centre on that side not being good enough, but it will improve us.



So, Ratchford coming back is more than him being just a very good player - it adds so much more elsewhere!