I've seen the talk on here about the team the issues the wingers the centres, and I agree with most of it, we really do need some wingers, but nobody has mentioned the pack, we are missing Hilly but for me the others haven't stood up meaning we have no go forward, Sims plays better with Hilly around, he huffs and puffs but doesn't do what I would expect, Cooper was average when he went and hes done nothing to change my mind now hes back, Crosby hasn't made an impact and for Smith to give him time off after his baby was born when were short is ridiculous, I know you have to have paternity but I would of insisted on playing. Hill should be back on Thursday and whilst we cant expect to much with a bit of go forward it should start to change.