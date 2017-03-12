WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Pack

Pack

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 11:28 am
Wiredeano User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 12, 2010 7:32 am
Posts: 71
I've seen the talk on here about the team the issues the wingers the centres, and I agree with most of it, we really do need some wingers, but nobody has mentioned the pack, we are missing Hilly but for me the others haven't stood up meaning we have no go forward, Sims plays better with Hilly around, he huffs and puffs but doesn't do what I would expect, Cooper was average when he went and hes done nothing to change my mind now hes back, Crosby hasn't made an impact and for Smith to give him time off after his baby was born when were short is ridiculous, I know you have to have paternity but I would of insisted on playing. Hill should be back on Thursday and whilst we cant expect to much with a bit of go forward it should start to change.

Re: Pack

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 11:30 am
Man Mountain Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jul 23, 2015 12:27 pm
Posts: 51
Smith giving him time off after his baby was born is ridiculous? Well I think we've established that you're a moron.

Re: Pack

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 11:44 am
Wiredeano User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 12, 2010 7:32 am
Posts: 71
Man Mountain wrote:
Smith giving him time off after his baby was born is ridiculous? Well I think we've established that you're a moron.

I think youve missed the point of the post :roll:

Re: Pack

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 12:36 pm
matt6169 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 24, 2009 2:01 pm
Posts: 763
Location: Warrington
I have zero issues with our pack. ANY pack in super league would be massively worse off if the best prop in the league, and one of the top 3 second rowers in the league were missing - end of!! We have a good pack imo.

As has been said on many many posts - it's obvious where our problem lies, our right hand side - we have had Russell, Johnson, Evans, Livett, Patton or Blythe defending that side this season - and teams have just run through us over there - scoring for fun.

When Ratchford is back, if he plays at full back, Gidley defends that side - if Curry was playing, Hughes would defend that side. That side will be 100% more organised just by having Ratchford back, and Gidley telling his 2nd row, centre and winger where to be and who to target. OK, it won't solve the problem of the winger and centre on that side not being good enough, but it will improve us.

So, Ratchford coming back is more than him being just a very good player - it adds so much more elsewhere!

