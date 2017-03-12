Hobbo says everything on emotion. One minute a player is playing well and the next he should be dropped. His questions after to coaches are terrible. He goes off on an endless statement and then eventually stops talking and the other person finally has a chance of saying something. I sometimes take a radio to matches and listen for other scores but find it difficult especially when they forget to commentate on what is happening and start chatting about something else. The good thing about the broadcast is that it is there for people to find out the score. Karl will be a big improvement as he has played at a top level. I appreciate Hobbo gives his time and effort but I wish he would think sometimes before he speaks and try and stay on topic.