WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Karl Harrison and Hobbo on BCB

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Karl Harrison and Hobbo on BCB

 
Post a reply

Karl Harrison and Hobbo on BCB

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:01 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5774
So according to Mick, Karl Harrison is going to try and use his transferable skills from commenting on Leeds United matches to comment on Bulls matches.

Is this because Hobbo is in fact notorious serial killer Mark Hobson and has been caught with a mobile phone and bag of spice in his cell? Thus forcing prison authorities to remove his privileges and put him on 23 hr lock down?

Actually reading into Hobson's history it's pretty grim reading. He's from Wakefield! Which explains a lot in his commentary tbh!

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Hobson
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: Karl Harrison and Hobbo on BCB

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 1:06 pm
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 708
Hobbo says everything on emotion. One minute a player is playing well and the next he should be dropped. His questions after to coaches are terrible. He goes off on an endless statement and then eventually stops talking and the other person finally has a chance of saying something. I sometimes take a radio to matches and listen for other scores but find it difficult especially when they forget to commentate on what is happening and start chatting about something else. The good thing about the broadcast is that it is there for people to find out the score. Karl will be a big improvement as he has played at a top level. I appreciate Hobbo gives his time and effort but I wish he would think sometimes before he speaks and try and stay on topic.

Re: Karl Harrison and Hobbo on BCB

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:13 pm
DrFeelgood User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 517
Location: Rossendale
What's happened to Hobbo?
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger

Re: Karl Harrison and Hobbo on BCB

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 7:43 am
dddooommm User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 2978
Good input from Karl today. Is he taking over from Hobbo from now on?
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
http://www.bullbuilder.co.uk/

Re: Karl Harrison and Hobbo on BCB

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:37 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3032
Location: Bradford
I think Mick mentioned that Hobbo was commentating on the broadcast of London vs Toronto, so it doesn't look like he's suddenly disappeared

Re: Karl Harrison and Hobbo on BCB

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:49 am
le penguin User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 12:58 pm
Posts: 28
Location: the middle of nowhere, the centre of everywhere
Who is Hobbo? (Apart from being a Wakefield based serial killer). I'm assuming some ex Northern A-team player.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BeechwoodBull, Bent&Bongser, Bets'y Bulls, bowlingboy, le penguin, paulwalker71, roger daly, Uptonfax and 219 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,534,4901,89775,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}