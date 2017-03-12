So according to Mick, Karl Harrison is going to try and use his transferable skills from commenting on Leeds United matches to comment on Bulls matches.Is this because Hobbo is in fact notorious serial killer Mark Hobson and has been caught with a mobile phone and bag of spice in his cell? Thus forcing prison authorities to remove his privileges and put him on 23 hr lock down?Actually reading into Hobson's history it's pretty grim reading. He's from Wakefield! Which explains a lot in his commentary tbh!