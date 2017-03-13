So far we are 2 wins from 3 at home & lost 2 from 2 away.



Given better discipline & ball retention there is every chance of making 8th & 8th will do, no nail biting & build for 2018.



I don't know the exact rule, but I hope we can afford to & do make use of a Marquee Signing, if we can attract someone good enough. Strengthen the squad before the Q8's like Wakey did.



I have been a critic of Willie Tonga in the past but I have to eat my words, he has been great this season up to the injury, hopefully he can get back to full fitness for the business end of the season.