WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 20 points....?

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions 20 points....?

 
Post a reply

Re: 20 points....?

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:46 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2969
ItchyandScratchy wrote:
Aye, but we have to stop dropping the ball and stop giving away cheap penalties. If we do that then we will be in the top 8.


Dropping the ball! Or overplaying?
Image

Re: 20 points....?

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 3:12 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1377
So far we are 2 wins from 3 at home & lost 2 from 2 away.

Given better discipline & ball retention there is every chance of making 8th & 8th will do, no nail biting & build for 2018.

I don't know the exact rule, but I hope we can afford to & do make use of a Marquee Signing, if we can attract someone good enough. Strengthen the squad before the Q8's like Wakey did.

I have been a critic of Willie Tonga in the past but I have to eat my words, he has been great this season up to the injury, hopefully he can get back to full fitness for the business end of the season.

Re: 20 points....?

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 3:31 pm
ItchyandScratchy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 04, 2004 6:46 pm
Posts: 176
atomic wrote:
Dropping the ball! Or overplaying?

We need to focus more on ball retention and how important it is at this level. I don't think we are overplaying but at times we are careless. Our defence is compensating for the deficiencies in this aspect of our play. But as Wigan proved the other week you can't defend too much against top sides. The general rule is that eventually they will wear teams down.

Re: 20 points....?

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:30 am
Zulu01 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 128
Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
Paul_Lyon wrote:
Last year, 20 points secured 8th spot.
Could we do it?
Where will another 8 victories come from?


Well realistically you have to be looking at these games:

At Home
Wires
Widnes
Wakey
Salford

Away
Wakey
Widnes
Giants

Magic WeekendSalford

8 plus the 2 we already have = 20 points

And you never know the Dragons might not travel well they can blow hot or cold

Possible 22 Points

And knock Torronto out of the Challenge Cup to boot
'aequo pede propera'
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 46 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,535,10768375,8384,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}