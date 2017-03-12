WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - last 5 fixtures

last 5 fixtures

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:29 am
mr. chairman
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5102
Location: lowton
i got told yesterday that leigh will have to play the last 5 matches away from home due to pitch being reseeded . can anyone clarify this
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: last 5 fixtures

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:36 am
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2229
Location: LEYTH
mr. chairman wrote:
i got told yesterday that leigh will have to play the last 5 matches away from home due to pitch being reseeded . can anyone clarify this


Except for the last one, that's Salford at home on a Sunday.
Image Image Image

Re: last 5 fixtures

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:05 am
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15853
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
It's unusual to seed in September Keith, who told you that btw

Re: last 5 fixtures

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:22 am
mr. chairman
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5102
Location: lowton
maurice wrote:
It's unusual to seed in September Keith, who told you that btw



the drunk with one eye and no teeth in the centurion
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: last 5 fixtures

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:46 am
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5032
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
mr. chairman wrote:
i got told yesterday that leigh will have to play the last 5 matches away from home due to pitch being reseeded . can anyone clarify this


4 of the last 5 are away, buts it's not as though it's a surprise, the fixtures have been out long enough showing this, and as I see it this happens every year - the pitfall of maintaining the best pitch in SL
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: last 5 fixtures

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:51 am
Zulu01
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 128
Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
mr. chairman wrote:
the drunk with one eye and no teeth in the centurion


That will be me then :D :D :D
'aequo pede propera'

Re: last 5 fixtures

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:37 am
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11217
Location: blackpool tower circus
mr. chairman wrote:
the drunk with one eye and no teeth in the centurion

I told you nothing of the sort Keith.

