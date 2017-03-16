WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eng v Samoa

Re: Eng v Samoa

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 12:32 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10096
Dave K. wrote:
How many players do you have to have involved to get your SL game called off?



5 i think

3 english lads in shaul, houghton, taylor

manu for tonga

fonoua?

Re: Eng v Samoa

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 12:56 pm
giddyupoldfella
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 14, 2009 6:44 pm
Posts: 450
Location: on route to old trafford via wembley
Karen wrote:
This. Will be more than happy to have no Hull lads involved personally.
Totally disagree, the more the better I say.

I'm hoping our front row of Taylor, Houghton and Watts are all in there.

Re: Eng v Samoa

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 1:09 pm
Karen
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10004
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
giddyupoldfella wrote:
Totally disagree, the more the better I say.

I'm hoping our front row of Taylor, Houghton and Watts are all in there.

Really? So you are happy for the bulk of our squad to disappear across the world to play in a meaningless game and put our own league/cup commitments in jeopardy?
My priority is Hull FC. I understand that representative honours are something every player aspires to, but during the season, FC has to come first.
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011

Re: Eng v Samoa

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 1:28 pm
giddyupoldfella
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 14, 2009 6:44 pm
Posts: 450
Location: on route to old trafford via wembley
Karen wrote:
Really? So you are happy for the bulk of our squad to disappear across the world to play in a meaningless game and put our own league/cup commitments in jeopardy?
My priority is Hull FC. I understand that representative honours are something every player aspires to, but during the season, FC has to come first.
We have a squad and could still put 13 players on the pitch. We let Pritchard and Manu go last year before a challenge cup game away to Saints, we took them to the cleaners.

For the game to prosper, the international game must prosper, and losing two or three players for a game or two, isn't the end of the world.

And it's good experience for those players in the progression of their careers.

As long has the dates don't coincide with some big game when things are on the line, then I'm all for international rugby taking priority, It wouldn't make me any less of a Hull FC fan, I'd still love them.

Re: Eng v Samoa

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 1:31 pm
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 917
giddyupoldfella wrote:
Totally disagree, the more the better I say.

I'm hoping our front row of Taylor, Houghton and Watts are all in there.


Thats the attitude I take. International game should take preference, the longer it doesnt the longer we stay behind union and the less appealing the game is for players to stay. The English RU lads get 22k per test! Ridiculous money and we should be aspiring to that level at international level

Re: Eng v Samoa

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 1:37 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10096
giddyupoldfella wrote:
We have a squad and could still put 13 players on the pitch. We let Pritchard and Manu go last year before a challenge cup game away to Saints, we took them to the cleaners.

For the game to prosper, the international game must prosper, and losing two or three players for a game or two, isn't the end of the world.

And it's good experience for those players in the progression of their careers.

As long has the dates don't coincide with some big game when things are on the line, then I'm all for international rugby taking priority, It wouldn't make me any less of a Hull FC fan, I'd still love them.



but we could also lose sika manu and mahe (depending on his nationality!), so that would be grounds for postponement of our game if our 3 english lads go too, meaning another midweek game which is what we dont want

Re: Eng v Samoa

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 2:19 pm
Karen
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10004
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
giddyupoldfella wrote:
We have a squad and could still put 13 players on the pitch. We let Pritchard and Manu go last year before a challenge cup game away to Saints, we took them to the cleaners.

For the game to prosper, the international game must prosper, and losing two or three players for a game or two, isn't the end of the world.

And it's good experience for those players in the progression of their careers.

As long has the dates don't coincide with some big game when things are on the line, then I'm all for international rugby taking priority, It wouldn't make me any less of a Hull FC fan, I'd still love them.

Saturday, 6 May is the test and we play Widnes away on the Sunday. In current form I'd like to think this wouldn't be a problem...however we all know things can change.
The week after is CC weekend where anything can happen. The thought of our best players being jet lagged when we start our retention campaign doesn't fill me with joy if I'm honest.
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011

Re: Eng v Samoa

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 3:25 pm
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8369
Location: Leeds
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Gil dart has been going well at left centre too. Certainly better than Watkins.


Watkins plays right centre
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: Eng v Samoa

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 4:19 pm
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12189
I'd give up Watkins as a bad job at international level. Surely he would have shown us something by now if it was going to click for him. An out of position Hardaker or Currie would likely offer more, or Percival. I like Gildart but not sure he would be getting talked about for international honours if he played for anyone else.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
c}