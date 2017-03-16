Karen wrote: Really? So you are happy for the bulk of our squad to disappear across the world to play in a meaningless game and put our own league/cup commitments in jeopardy?

My priority is Hull FC. I understand that representative honours are something every player aspires to, but during the season, FC has to come first.

We have a squad and could still put 13 players on the pitch. We let Pritchard and Manu go last year before a challenge cup game away to Saints, we took them to the cleaners.For the game to prosper, the international game must prosper, and losing two or three players for a game or two, isn't the end of the world.And it's good experience for those players in the progression of their careers.As long has the dates don't coincide with some big game when things are on the line, then I'm all for international rugby taking priority, It wouldn't make me any less of a Hull FC fan, I'd still love them.