WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eng v Samoa

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Eng v Samoa

 
Post a reply

Re: Eng v Samoa

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 11:24 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2916
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Great option to play over there. We aren't playing the World Cup over here so no point in preparing for it here. Good decision for once! For me the NRL based players play well the established ones anyway. Sarginson and Turner would get nowhere near for me. I honestly believe we can beat the Aussies this year, but ONLY if we use aggression and maybe not necessarily in the right way (I know but honestly I feel this is the best chance against the Aussies as we can't out play or out possess them). And that includes Bateman (and possibly McIllorum) along with Burgess absolutely winding their pack up (Bateman is good at that as well as being a class player) and show some aggression and hatred towards the like QLD and NSW do in Origin.

I do have an issue at hooker. I want McIllorum in for the Aussie game based on my tactics but Hodgson would start otherwise (as mentioned before World Class!) and Clark needs to come on and run. But with Castleford being outstanding this season we have such a struggle with the team selection. Do we go Bateman, Whitehead, Burgess? McMeekan, Bateman, O'Loughlin? Any combination of those could be our back three in the pack. Plus with Minikin and Eden coming to the for and Hardaker round the back is there space for Hall? I think J.Burgess is nailed on for a wing spot like. Team for me vs. Samoa:

Hardaker
J.Burgess
Watkins
Shenton/Percival
Minikin
Widdop
Gale
Graham
Hodgson
G.Burgess
Bateman
McMeeken
S.Burgess

Clark
Hill
T.Burgess
O'Loughlin
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Eng v Samoa

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 12:59 am
moto748 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2234
I'm not convinced about Lineham. I don't think he's really gone forward since he was at Hull. Burgess, if fit, should be left winger for sure.

Re: Eng v Samoa

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 2:16 am
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1049
Grimmy wrote:
It’s a good thing IMO, we are getting a full squad together and facing decent opposition. That simply wouldn't happen if we played over here, it would be half an England team battering France/Wales, which benefits nobody.


This is mid season Somoa remember, big chance that NRL clubs wont let any of their best players play, and most players wont want to anyway in case they have a chance of playing for Aus in November.
We would get a better game playing France, and it would mean we were playing at home at least once.

Re: Eng v Samoa

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 3:47 am
roopy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1694
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
Since the last WC, Samoa have been playing with a lot of pride.
They'll give this game their best shot, and will probably win I think.

Re: Eng v Samoa

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 6:00 am
tenerifeRhino Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Nov 29, 2011 1:09 pm
Posts: 309
yorksguy1865 wrote:
An England team made up of seconds and reserves cos they wouldn't want to risk any injuries as well.


I can kinda of see your point with Watkins but Hall has only ever been awesome in an England shirt. What is it 31 tries in 31 games!

Hall is the only player that turns up against the Aussies.

Hall and Mcgillvary were the best players by far for England in the four nations and should be starting wingers.

Re: Eng v Samoa

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:38 am
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1891
Gil dart has been going well at left centre too. Certainly better than Watkins.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4everfax, Carisma HFC, Grimmy, Halfdan of t'wide embrace, Kevs Head, moto748, nottinghamtiger, roopy, scott-the-red, tugglesf78 and 76 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,536,1751,53975,8384,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}