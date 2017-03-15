Great option to play over there. We aren't playing the World Cup over here so no point in preparing for it here. Good decision for once! For me the NRL based players play well the established ones anyway. Sarginson and Turner would get nowhere near for me. I honestly believe we can beat the Aussies this year, but ONLY if we use aggression and maybe not necessarily in the right way (I know but honestly I feel this is the best chance against the Aussies as we can't out play or out possess them). And that includes Bateman (and possibly McIllorum) along with Burgess absolutely winding their pack up (Bateman is good at that as well as being a class player) and show some aggression and hatred towards the like QLD and NSW do in Origin.



I do have an issue at hooker. I want McIllorum in for the Aussie game based on my tactics but Hodgson would start otherwise (as mentioned before World Class!) and Clark needs to come on and run. But with Castleford being outstanding this season we have such a struggle with the team selection. Do we go Bateman, Whitehead, Burgess? McMeekan, Bateman, O'Loughlin? Any combination of those could be our back three in the pack. Plus with Minikin and Eden coming to the for and Hardaker round the back is there space for Hall? I think J.Burgess is nailed on for a wing spot like. Team for me vs. Samoa:



Hardaker

J.Burgess

Watkins

Shenton/Percival

Minikin

Widdop

Gale

Graham

Hodgson

G.Burgess

Bateman

McMeeken

S.Burgess



Clark

Hill

T.Burgess

O'Loughlin