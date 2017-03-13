mrpurfect wrote: why does everyone rate Hodgson?

I have never seen him do anything for Hull KR or England that made me think he's world class.

Reminds me of when everyone was raving about Scott Moore except me.

To be fair, I was never impressed by him at Hull KR. I was shocked to hear the news when he got an NRL deal. Do you watch any NRL though? He has been sensational. Right up there with Cameron Smith as the best in the competition. He was many the pick of several pundits for Dally M winner last year, but fell a bit short in the actual voting (I think a suspension near the end of the season didn't help his cause). He's genuinely world class.