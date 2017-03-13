WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eng v Samoa

Re: Eng v Samoa

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:20 pm
mrpurfect
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2006 9:08 pm
Posts: 673
why does everyone rate Hodgson?
I have never seen him do anything for Hull KR or England that made me think he's world class.
Reminds me of when everyone was raving about Scott Moore except me.
Blocked list
galliant - When Gutterfax stands alone in a thread out comes his alt account to make it look like he's got support.
Gutterfax - Yawnion patronising Troll
Lebron James - yet another Yawnion patronising Troll,born watching the wrong sport he knows his beloved yawnion is 100 behind League so tries to talk Yawnion up and league down.

Re: Eng v Samoa

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:43 pm
richardviking
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 10, 2005 9:38 pm
Posts: 8235
Location: Sydney
mrpurfect wrote:
why does everyone rate Hodgson?
I have never seen him do anything for Hull KR or England that made me think he's world class.
Reminds me of when everyone was raving about Scott Moore except me.


To be fair, I was never impressed by him at Hull KR. I was shocked to hear the news when he got an NRL deal. Do you watch any NRL though? He has been sensational. Right up there with Cameron Smith as the best in the competition. He was many the pick of several pundits for Dally M winner last year, but fell a bit short in the actual voting (I think a suspension near the end of the season didn't help his cause). He's genuinely world class.

Re: Eng v Samoa

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 1:35 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1048
This is another dumb decision by the rfl. The England RL team will not play ANY fixtures in England this year and we have decided to play a mid season test in Sydney? :CRAZY:
Can you imagine this happening in any other sport? no wonder international rl is a joke.

Re: Eng v Samoa

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:08 pm
Judder Man
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5471
Location: Now in Enemy Country
mrpurfect wrote:
why does everyone rate Hodgson?
I have never seen him do anything for Hull KR or England that made me think he's world class.
Reminds me of when everyone was raving about Scott Moore except me.


Pretty decent club player similar to Houghton but not really international class like Roby and Clark, the latter two have quicker distribution and can see a gap better from a quick PTB.

As for the Samoa game one or two clubs (Wigan + Cas) might see it a bit disruptive to the domestic comps.
Last edited by Judder Man on Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:16 pm, edited 1 time in total.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Re: Eng v Samoa

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:13 pm
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12187
leedsnsouths wrote:
This is another dumb decision by the rfl. The England RL team will not play ANY fixtures in England this year and we have decided to play a mid season test in Sydney? :CRAZY:
Can you imagine this happening in any other sport? no wonder international rl is a joke.

It’s a good thing IMO, we are getting a full squad together and facing decent opposition. That simply wouldn't happen if we played over here, it would be half an England team battering France/Wales, which benefits nobody.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Eng v Samoa

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:31 pm
Gazemous
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 22, 2003 10:36 pm
Posts: 5057
Location: London
Towns88 wrote:
Hardaker
McGillvary
Shenton
Sarginson
Hall


Why people persist in thinking Watkins is international class (or even close to being as good as Shenton) is beyond me.

Same with Hall really, has his form been any good since the treble-winning season?
Bonzo wrote:
Never mind all this journalism stuff you do, with such accuracy in hitting nails on the head you should be a joiner. :wink:

Re: Eng v Samoa

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:31 pm
yorksguy1865
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1065
Location: Inside my own head
Grimmy wrote:
It’s a good thing IMO, we are getting a full squad together and facing decent opposition. That simply wouldn't happen if we played over here, it would be half an England team battering France/Wales, which benefits nobody.


An England team made up of seconds and reserves cos they wouldn't want to risk any injuries as well.

Re: Eng v Samoa

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:43 pm
Hillsborough Lad
100% League Network Moderator & Fan Site Editor
100% League Network Moderator & Fan Site Editor

Joined: Mon Nov 03, 2003 4:52 pm
Posts: 2380
Location: Sheffield
Any ideas what TV channel this will be on? 7 weeks notice to fly to Australia is a bit much.
DOCTOR ASTON'S TAXI ARMY - 2012 & 2013 CHAMPIONS

2012 Champions Memorabilia

2013 Champions Memorabilia

Re: Eng v Samoa

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 8:25 pm
nottinghamtiger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1890
Gazemous wrote:
Why people persist in thinking Watkins is international class (or even close to being as good as Shenton) is beyond me.

Same with Hall really, has his form been any good since the treble-winning season?


Agree. Hall looks to have put on far too much bulk. He was never a flying winger, but he seems to have lost the pace he did have. At the moment, Lineham, Burgess and Eden are way ahead of Hall for that left wing spot.

Re: Eng v Samoa

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:57 pm
Him
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13782
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
Hall's been good so far this season for Leeds. Making plenty of ground and getting good ptb's returning the ball and good under the high ball again.

Hall would still be my first choice England winger.
c}