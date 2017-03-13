|
why does everyone rate Hodgson?
I have never seen him do anything for Hull KR or England that made me think he's world class.
Reminds me of when everyone was raving about Scott Moore except me.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:43 pm
Joined: Mon Jan 10, 2005 9:38 pm
Posts: 8235
Location: Sydney
To be fair, I was never impressed by him at Hull KR. I was shocked to hear the news when he got an NRL deal. Do you watch any NRL though? He has been sensational. Right up there with Cameron Smith as the best in the competition. He was many the pick of several pundits for Dally M winner last year, but fell a bit short in the actual voting (I think a suspension near the end of the season didn't help his cause). He's genuinely world class.
Wed Mar 15, 2017 1:35 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1048
|
This is another dumb decision by the rfl. The England RL team will not play ANY fixtures in England this year and we have decided to play a mid season test in Sydney?
Can you imagine this happening in any other sport? no wonder international rl is a joke.
Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:08 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5471
Location: Now in Enemy Country
|
Pretty decent club player similar to Houghton but not really international class like Roby and Clark, the latter two have quicker distribution and can see a gap better from a quick PTB.
As for the Samoa game one or two clubs (Wigan + Cas) might see it a bit disruptive to the domestic comps.
Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:13 pm
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12187
It’s a good thing IMO, we are getting a full squad together and facing decent opposition. That simply wouldn't happen if we played over here, it would be half an England team battering France/Wales, which benefits nobody.
Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:31 pm
Joined:
Sat Feb 22, 2003 10:36 pmPosts:
5057Location:
London
Towns88 wrote:
Hardaker
McGillvary
Shenton
Sarginson
Hall
Why people persist in thinking Watkins is international class (or even close to being as good as Shenton) is beyond me.
Same with Hall really, has his form been any good since the treble-winning season?
Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:31 pm
Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1065
Location: Inside my own head
An England team made up of seconds and reserves cos they wouldn't want to risk any injuries as well.
Joined: Mon Nov 03, 2003 4:52 pm
Posts: 2380
Location: Sheffield
Any ideas what TV channel this will be on? 7 weeks notice to fly to Australia is a bit much.
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1890
Gazemous wrote:
Why people persist in thinking Watkins is international class (or even close to being as good as Shenton) is beyond me.
Same with Hall really, has his form been any good since the treble-winning season?
Agree. Hall looks to have put on far too much bulk. He was never a flying winger, but he seems to have lost the pace he did have. At the moment, Lineham, Burgess and Eden are way ahead of Hall for that left wing spot.
Him
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13782
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
Hall's been good so far this season for Leeds. Making plenty of ground and getting good ptb's returning the ball and good under the high ball again.
Hall would still be my first choice England winger.
