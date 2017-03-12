This triple header would be great to go to. A shame they haven't been a bit more ambitious and gone for a bigger more modern stadium. Bizarrely it doesn't actually say what the other fixtures are and no RL news sites seem to be reporting it yet, but they will involve PNG, Fiji, Tonga and probably Cook Islands.



The 2017 Pacific Test will see the might of England clash with the brave of Samoa as part of an all International Rugby League triple-header!



Campbelltown Stadium will rumble when it plays host to six star-studded nations on Saturday 6 May.