WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull ground share challenge

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Hull ground share challenge

 
Post a reply

Hull ground share challenge

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:53 pm
Bigredwarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 786
Hull City manager has said it's impossible to share the KCOM stadium with Hull FC after his side played their premier league game the day after Hull FC beat Saints.

Not sure if this will impact on Hull FC but it struck a nerve a bit. FC played the night before a premier league game, not a 3rd tier game!

Thoughts?

http://bbc.in/2mdF0Wj

Re: Hull ground share challenge

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 12:43 am
Orrell Lad User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5844
Location: Still at the top
The stadium is owned by Hull City Council and both teams have an equal arrangement to play there. If the football club don't like that arrangement, they should build their own ground and GTFO.
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children

Re: Hull ground share challenge

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:11 am
Bigredwarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 786
Orrell Lad wrote:
The stadium is owned by Hull City Council and both teams have an equal arrangement to play there. If the football club don't like that arrangement, they should build their own ground and GTFO.


Totally agree mate but I'll bet it's the rugby club that plays second fiddle!

Re: Hull ground share challenge

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:39 am
Orrell Lad User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5844
Location: Still at the top
You're probably right, that's the arrogance of these football clubs! IMO football does more damage to a pitch, the goal mouths and the area around the middle of the pitch are worn out at Wigan.

It would be good if Hull came out and made a counterstatement that the football team is ruining the surface and they should look for a new home.
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children

Re: Hull ground share challenge

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 12:35 pm
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5022
Orrell Lad wrote:
You're probably right, that's the arrogance of these football clubs! IMO football does more damage to a pitch, the goal mouths and the area around the middle of the pitch are worn out at Wigan.

It would be good if Hull came out and made a counterstatement that the football team is ruining the surface and they should look for a new home.


That's true, although to be fair the fact that football plays in winter, when the grass can't recover, is a big factor. Certainly when our season finishes in October, the DW pitch is in immaculate condition after about 20 RL games and no soccer, and was even before the annual relaying started.

Re: Hull ground share challenge

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 12:54 pm
muttywhitedog Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Aug 31, 2013 10:52 pm
Posts: 136
I would expect any sub-standard, rutted, pitch to give the home side the advantage when all the other clubs in that league (bar Swansea) play on pitches akin to crown green bowling surfaces. The fact is though that until yesterday, Hull had won just 3 out of their last 13 home league fixtures, which suggests they are not making the most of home advantage.

IMHO, when managers start blaming pitches (and officials), they are merely looking to deflect criticism away from their own coaching inadequacies. If you start the season with a pitch that you know isn't going to be perfect, then coach your players to use that fact to their advantage.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Cherry_Warrior, exiled Warrior, Froggy, Google Adsense [Bot], muttywhitedog, Rogues Gallery, Wigan RLFC, Wigg'n and 181 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,533,8771,83575,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
2-36
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
HALIFAX
v
LONDON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
DEWSBURY
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
CELTIC
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
SL-R4
WIDNES
v
CASTLEFORD
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
SHEFFIELD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
 > Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
SL-R4
WAKEFIELD
v
SALFORD
 < 
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
LONDON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
COVENTY
v
BARROW  














c}