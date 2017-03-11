Hull City manager has said it's impossible to share the KCOM stadium with Hull FC after his side played their premier league game the day after Hull FC beat Saints.
Not sure if this will impact on Hull FC but it struck a nerve a bit. FC played the night before a premier league game, not a 3rd tier game!
Thoughts?
http://bbc.in/2mdF0Wj
