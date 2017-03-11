|
|
Marco Silva's comments on the 'impossible' situation of Hull City and Hull FC ground sharing illustrate something I have thought would rear it's head sooner or later at Wigan, Huddersfield or Hull. It has been muted before at Hull of course. It may well just end up being hot air but I feel that there is always insecurity when you are the smaller partner in a share like this. I am sick of our ground situation like we all are but I am equally sick of snide comments from various quarters (I am not referring to Hull fans necessarily here) re our ground, especially when 3 top clubs share this potentially precarious situation. And I resent out SL position being the first to be questioned when situations like this exist.
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:53 am
|
|
Have you got a link to his comments
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:24 am
|
|
There's an article on the BBC Sport football website.
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 11:00 am
|
|
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 11:08 am
|
|
I understand Silva's view.
Imagine being told that you are going to manage in the elite tier of the most watched football league in the world, and that your team plays in a modern stadium, and then find the pitch churned up. When you question it, someone says, "oh, it's a provincial version of rugby played by guys who earn less in a year than your guys do in a week", you're bound to question it.
I'm surprised Sky aren't being more pro-active. Both games complained of, Wigan and Hull, were Sky games. The fixture planners should be more sensible in not planning them that way, and I'm suprised that the Sky rugby people aren't being told by the football lot that they can't show a game if played the day before a Premier league game. At least that way it allows the game to be played on a Sunday.
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 11:41 am
|
|
I understand his feelings, I don't think soccer should be played in Rugby League stadiums they have the money to buy players costing £30 Million and to pay wages of £4million and above to multiple players in their squad. They should be forced to build their own stadiums and not try to dominate a Council owned facility.
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 5:16 pm
|
|
I think he's right!
They should go and get their own stadium... soccer spoils the pitch for the proper sport!
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:31 pm
|
|
just another moaning football manager!
after our game on friday night, radford commented about the pitch not being great for us either! hull city wanted the pitch watering before kick off and preparing for football instead of waiting until the game had finished
or sensibly they could have asked swansea if they would be happy to move the game to sunday, its not like they havn't known about this fixture for 5 months!
|
